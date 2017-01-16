Extended four bedroom home

This extended four bedroom detached residence is located on the borders of the catchment areas of Offington and Thomas A Becket in Worthing.

The property, in Poulters Lane, offers spacious and versatile accommodation comprising an entrance hall, bay-fronted lounge, kitchen, 25ft dining room/extended reception room, three ground floor double bedrooms and a ground floor family bathroom and separate WC.

On the first floor there is a landing leading to a 40ft-long master bedroom with en-suite bath/shower room and dressing area.

Outside there is private driveway with off-road parking for several cars and a south-facing rear garden.

Price £535,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Bacon and Company on 01903 521000 or email: homes@baconandco.co.uk