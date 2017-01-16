Extended semi-detached house

This extended four bedroom semi-detached house is situated within the Beaumont Park area between Littlehampton and Rustington.

The property, in Derwent Drive, is offered for sale with no onward chain and has gas-fired central heating, double glazing and cavity wall insulation.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, ground floor cloakroom, kitchen with built-in electric oven and gas hob, lounge with sliding doors to a conservatory, four bedrooms and a bathroom/WC.

Outside there is a rear garden with paved patio area and to the front there is a front garden along with private drive with parking for three cars and accesses an attached garage with power, light, up-and-over front door and personal door to rear garden.

Derwent Close is off Ullswater Drive which in turn runs off The Faroes.

Price £289,950 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Hawke and Metcalfe, 104 The Street, Rustington, BN16 3NJ. Telephone 01903 850450 or email: sales@hawkemetcalfe.co.uk