Family fun at Worthing Lions Festival this weekend

The Worthing Lions Festival continues this weekend, with yet more family entertainment in the town.

Following on from the More Radio Live event in Steyne Gardens, the Broadwater Carnival and fire station open day last weekend, this weekend will see the focus shoft to the seafront.

On Saturday, there will be a market on the prom from 11am to 10pm; a classic car show in Steyne Gardens from 10am to 5pm; a BSA Bantam motorbike display in Montague Place from 11am to 5pm; a Yeomans Toyota, Peugeot and Honda car display opposite the Lido all day; the Honda Goldwings Display in Montague Place, followed by the light ride at 9.30pm; and a firework display from the end of the pier at 10pm.

On Sunday, there will be the Salvation Army Band in front of the pier at 10.30am; a market on the prom from 11am to 5pm; American custom cars and hot rods in Steyne Gardens from 11am to 5pm; a bus rally from Heene Road to Grand Avenue from 10am to 5pm.

The Stevens Funfair on Worthing seafront will also continue.