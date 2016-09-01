‘Fantastic father’ died of overdose, inquest finds

Tributes have been paid to a “fantastic father” after he died from a drug overdose.

Wick man Haden Johnson, 30, was found dead at his home on April 27.

The father of two, of Eagles Chase, died after taking an overdose of prescribed medicine that did not belong to him, an inquest into his death has ruled.

Mr Johnson’s mother, Suzanne Johnson paid tribute to her son at yesterday’s inquest, at Centenary House, in Durrington (August 31).

She said: “I will always remember him as a caring and honest person.

“He was so kind and would do absolutely anything for me. Even at the age of 30, he was a mummy’s boy.

“He was a fantastic father and he absolutely adored his two boys.

“I look at his boys and it makes me relive when he was younger because his eldest boy looks just like he did.”

Mrs Johnson said she used to speak to her son most evenings on the phone and knew he suffered with relationship difficulty.

She added: “Haden just wanted to be a dad but he was suffering with relationship grief.

“He used to work all week and then on the weekends he would sleep and drink.

“I guess that was his way of avoiding reality”.

The inquest found that Mr Johnson had taken oxycodone and pregrablin together, causing his death.

Detective sergeant Alex Lowe told the inquest: “There is a police investigation into where the tablets came from.

“An arrest was made but there was no significant proof to show that this person was responsible in supplying the drugs.”

Mrs Johnson had driven her son to a friend’s house the day before she discovered him dead at home after finishing work.

Coroner Penelope Schofield confirmed that the pregabalin had been prescribed to another person and it is still uncomfirmed where the oxycodone had come from.

Results of a post mortem examination found that Mr Johnson had died as a result of an unintentional drug overdose.

Ms Schofield returned a conclusion of unintentional overdose of prescribed medicine that did not belong to him.

