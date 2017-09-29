‘Fantastic turnout’ at golf day in memory of Sompting boy

An annual charity golf day, held in memory of a little boy who sadly died on his first birthday, enjoyed a ‘fantastic turnout’.

Dave Blunsdon said the event held in honour of his son, Jack Adam Blunsdon, was their second biggest charity day yet, with 53 golfers taking part.

One of the participating teams

The 51-year-old, of Berriedale Drive, Sompting, said: “It was a beautiful day and a really good turnout.

“It’s nice to keep Jack’s name alive.”

Dave’s partner Karen Vardy also took part and his daughter, eight-year-old Daisy, came along for the first time.

The event raised a total of £2,044 for the Myotubular Trust, a charity which funds genetic research into the muscle-wasting condition that affected Jack, who died in January, 2007.

Myotubular Myopathy is an extremely rare disease which affects just one baby in every 900,000. Dave said: “It’s a horrible condition. My son suffered terribly. It affects every muscle in your body, so he could never sit, never swallow.”

However, he said he is given hope by news that the first human clinical trial for a cure for the disease has started in America.

“It’s hopefully a step towards the bigger goal,” he said.

The Myotubular Trust receives no money from the government and relies entirely on donations.

Out of the 16 teams that took part in the event at Seaford Head Golf Course, the overall team game was won by the team Hermanos Bandidos, consisting of Stuart Crees, Brad Pinhorn, Owen Slaughter and Scott Dawson. The prize for the longest drive which was won by Paul Brown, while the two nearest the pin trophies were won by Richard Moore and Scott Dawson.

Mr Blundson thanked UK Car Park Management Ltd fir sponsoring the event. He also thanked his family member Hayley Ball whose employer, Barclays in Lancing, matched the funds raised on the day.