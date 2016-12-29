Festive fun for Phoenix Club members

Members of the Phoenix Club enjoyed a four-hour festive party at Worthing Leisure Centre.

Around 100 members dressed up to create a seasonal mood for the over-50s sports and leisure club’s annual lunch.

Club co-ordinator Jeanie Dickenson with magician John Beales

Jeanie Dickenson, club co-ordinator, said: “The great atmosphere was due to the joint contributions from staff and members.”

Catering staff, led by manager Nicci Parish, provided starters of melon or prawn cocktail, ready on the tables for when the doors into the Shaftesbury Room were opened.

This was followed by a full Christmas lunch or a quiche salad.

Jeanie said: “It is amazing that Nicci can create such a terrific meal in her small café kitchen. Management staff Mike Mcginley and Naomi Swailes were on hand to give 100 per cent catering and event support – it was almost like a family event.”

Lunch host Margaret Brewster

Everyone thought the tables were beautifully presented by volunteers from the club.

The centrepieces were created by Pauline Wormald, the Phoenix thespian who produced and directed the club’s Sherlock Holmes comedy melodrama.

The Phoenix Singers entertained between courses with a Sound of Music medley by leader Sue Fairhurst.

Everyone sang along to the well-known tunes and the performance was rounded off in a festive finale by David Oakley’s rendition of Elvis’s Blue Christmas.

After lunch, the magician John Beales, well-known in the entertainment world as JB, confounded, amused and created fun with audience participation.

The event closed with the grand raffle.

Jeanie said: “All the 30 festive prizes were donated by the members – it was the best raffle ever.”

The Phoenix Club is now closed until January 6, when the leisure centre’s current renovations will enhance its facilities with new floors in the Sports Hall and the Dance Studio.

