Findon’s sheep fair and village festival returns this weekend

People who attend the Findon Sheep Fair & Village Festival can enjoy craft stalls, sheep displays, sheep judging and a funfair on the green, this Saturday with free admission.

The annual fair in Findon Village gives guests a start to the festivities on Friday evening where adults and children can enjoy a funfair on Nepcote Green and a barn dance in a marquee.

Barry Parker, vice chairman of Findon Sheep Fair committee, who work as part of Findon Parish Council said: “Every year local families, people from all over the area and volunteers over the village make time to create such a wonderful event.

“From morris dancing, to donkey rides, punch and judy, or indulging in real ale - there is something for everyone.”

Since 2007, the popular festival has boasted 32 different breeds of sheep and are expecting two more this year - the herdwick breed from the Cumbria region and the black nose breed from Switzerland.

Since 2010, sheep judging competitions continue to grow with over 300 entries in all competitions last year.

Over the last two years, the sheep fair has contributed to worthy village causes and last month saw them donate £1,000 to Findon Village Pre-School to help them purchase new storage systems that allow children to access their chosen toys without help.

They have also donated to a variety of other worthy causes in the Findon area.