Findon set to light up for November 11th

St John the Baptist CofE School may have fewer than 150 pupils but they certainly know how to put on a good show.
The Findon village school is well known for its show-stopping fireworks event, which features professional fire dancers, a pyrotechnic display to music, barbecue food, hot chocolate, beer and mulled wine.
The Findon Village Firework Fantasia on November 11 is not restricted to pupils and their families - the head teacher extends the invitation to everyone.
Richard Yelland, head teacher at St John the Baptist Primary School, said: “Bonfire night is a celebration which marks an important time in our nation’s history.
“Everyone remembers going to see fireworks as a child – a family outing which holds such fond memories.
“It’s a pleasure to be able to host such an event and to see the whole village come together to enjoy this time of year.”
Tickets purchased before Friday are £4 for adults and £2 for school age children.
Entrance on the night is £5 for adults and £3 for children. Pre-school children are admitted free of charge.
Tickets are available from Findon Village post office, Curtis Estate Agents, Peckham’s Butchers in Findon Village and Julia’s Kitchen.
