Findon to light up for Christmas store reopening

A post office that villagers refused to say goodbye to will officially reopen this weekend.

Findon Village store will reopen at 4.45pm on Sunday, followed by the switching on of the village Christmas lights.

Residents were left at a loss after their store closed in May.

But that was not to be the end, with villagers banding together to raise money to buy the shop back as a community.

After a brief but hugely successful fundraising period, the community campaign was able to raise money in the region of £400,000.

Rebecca Fagan, part of the store’s new management committee, said: “This story is one of a village community coming together, extraordinarily quickly, to save a valuable village asset.

“Should the shop make any surplus, over and above its statutory needs, then that surplus will be used for the benefit of organisations within the village that need financial help and support in the years to come.”