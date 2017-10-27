Fire at Durrington toilet block started deliberately

A fire at a toilet block by a recreation ground in Durrington this morning was started deliberately, the fire service has confirmed.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene in Durrington Lane, by Pond Lane recreation ground, at just after 11am today (Friday, October 27).

An explosion from aerosol containers had caused a fire at the toilet block, resulting in structural damage, a fire service spokesman confirmed.

The fire was out by the time crews arrived on the scene but firefighters stayed for around half an hour to make the scene safe.

The spokesman confirmed that the fire had been started deliberately.