Fire service smoking alert after lucky Easter escape

The fire service is urging people to be cautious while smoking after a waste paper bin caught light at a property over the bank holiday weekend.

Two crews from Littlehampton Fire Station were called to a property in Solway Close, Littlehampton in the early hours of Easter Sunday morning after owners were alerted to a fire thanks to their working smoke alarms.

According to the fire service, a waste paper bin had caught light after a cigarette, which had not been properly stubbed out, was thrown away before the owners went to bed.

Adrian Carter, the Intervention and Prevention Deputy Manager for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Last week we issued advice on the dangers of fires caused by smoking materials, as they are the most dangerous form of home fire.

“This incident is a timely example of the reasons we remind our residents to take extra care if they smoke.

“This was a very lucky escape made possible by working smoke alarms in the property.

“We urge everyone, whether you smoke or not, to fit and test your alarms regularly to ensure your home is protected.”

For more information on smoking fire safety and smoke alarms, visit westsussex.gov.uk and search ‘home safety advice’.

