Firefighters pay special visit to preschool

Children at St John’s Preschool, West Worthing, were paid a special visit by firefighters.

To say thank you for the visit, the children made cakes and a poster for them to take back to the fire station.

During the visit the firefighters explained about the fire engine, the clothes they have to wear in a fire.

They also let the children sit in the fire engine and showed them how a hose worked.

