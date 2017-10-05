Firefighters respond to skip fire near Brooklands

Firefighters were called to deal with a skip which was ‘well alight’ by Brooklands Pleasure Park, in Worthing, on Thursday morning.

A spokesman for the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said a call was received at 10.45am on Thursday (October 5) to reports of a fire in Seamill Park Avenue, Worthing.

The skip was reportedly on the back of a lorry, according to the fire service.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We sent one pump from Worthing to the scene.

“The skip was on the back of a lorry and was well alight.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police added: “We have been made aware, however this is not a police matter.”