Floral delight at Ferring autumn show

Ferring Horticultural Society’s Autumn Show delighted visitors with a variety of flora.

A stunning display of colour greeted judge Sheila McLaren-Hugh at the show, which was held on Saturday.

Hosted at Ferring Village Hall, exhibits included chrysanthemums, dahlias, flowering shrubs, fruit and vegetables, floral arrangements and home craft, as well as the annual photographic competition, and tea and homemade cakes.

The quality of the dahlias and chrysanthemums impressed Sheila McLaren-Hugh, who was judging for the first time. She enjoyed the novelty of the one flower and one vegetable class.

Ron Sullivan won Best in Show with three large pompom chrysanthemums, and swept the board in the chrysanthemum classes, earning him the Chrysanthemum Cup.

The Dahlia Cup went to John Collis, who achieved two firsts and four seconds in dahlia classes, and Peter Clear had a successful 2017 taking the Vegetable Cup, the Autumn Trophy and the Cunliffe Cup for most points in all three shows.

The Floral Cup went to Elizabeth Green for her beautiful arrangements over all three shows.

The photographic competition, entitled ‘Spring Time’ produced many stunning pictures, and Gary Hicks was judged the winner of the Frank Braisby Cup for photography.

In the Homecraft section, Linda Gray was the decisive winner with two firsts and a second, which added to the other shows earned her the Homecraft Cup.

Other class winners included Mrs N. Cummings, Mrs N. Drew, Mrs L. Fryar, Mr J. Franklin, Mrs P. Rolfe, Mr B. Rolfe, Mrs G. Ford, Mr R. Westwater, Mr R. Wilde, Mr R. Norton Wight, Mr J. Gray, Mrs S. Barker, Mrs D. Dumbleton, Mr M. Ford and Mr R. Dumbleton.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.