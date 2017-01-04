Fly-tipping is ‘defacing our countryside’

Our countryside is being defaced by an ‘ongoing issue’ with flytipping, according to one Worthing resident.

Lee Smith said he was out walking near Highdown Hill, in Ferring, at about 11am on Tuesday, December 20, when he spotted a man dumping a pile of rubbish containing bottles and empty packaging.

He reported the incident to Adur and Worthing councils which described the problem as an ‘ongoing issue’.

Mr Smith said: “I saw a man walking over Highdown Hill at about 11am. He had a white terrier with him and was carrying a large bag for life type of carrier bag and a compost bag.

“As I came back I heard glass bottles crashing.

“Shortly after, the same man appeared, minus his full bags. Once he was out of sight, I went to see what he had done and that is when I saw loads of rubbish tipped out in two places.”

Adur and Worthing said the litter was removed once it was reported to them.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We were made aware of this incident and the rubbish has been cleaned up.

“Although this was reported by a member of the public, we have very little information to work on so no further action can be taken.

“We are aware this has been an ongoing issue and it continues to be monitored.”

Mr Smith confirmed that the rubbish had been removed from Highdown Hill but he is now worried that people will continue to ‘deface our countryside’ with litter.

He said: “Someone on the Worthing Watch Facebook page commented that they have seen a man doing exactly the same thing.

“I could not understand why anyone would carry all that rubbish over the hill just to dump it.

“I was absolutely gobsmacked.

“No one seems to care, not the police or the council. So people like him can carry on defacing our countryside.”

Residents of Worthing and Adur have been urged to report any incidents of littering or fly-tipping via the Adur and Worthing councils’ website where a report can be submitted.

