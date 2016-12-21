Fly-tipping: ‘It will get worse and is a shame for everyone’

The growing problem of fly-tipping has been raised by a Worthing borough councillor, who said it ‘will get worse and is a shame for everyone’.

The growing problem of fly-tipping has been raised by a Green party councillor, who said it ‘will get worse and is a shame for everyone’.

James Doyle published a photo of a dumped mattress in Angmering on social media site Twitter, blaming the introduced charges for the act of fly-tipping.

He said: ‘It is short-sighted by the council and the charges are putting people off. It will get worse and it is a shame for everyone.

“We want people to use these waste and recycling sites but if you are being charged £30 to dispose of rubble – people are going to go somewhere else.”

Mr Doyle, who sits on Worthing Borough Council, said he takes his son to rugby in Angmering every Sunday morning and walks past The Spotted Cow pub in the High Street.

He said the dumped mattress near the pub ‘came as a surprise’ and it was ‘saddening’ to see.

He added: “It was a shame to see as it is such a nice area.

“I have come up here for the past decade and I have never seen fly-tipping – until now.”

West Sussex County Council introduced changes to the county’s rubbish tips on October 1.

Opening times at its household waste recycling sites (HWRSs) were reduced, with most sites being closed for two extra days per week.

The authority also brought in charges for types of non-household waste such as soil, hard-core, plasterboard, and tyres.

The disposal of all other household waste and recycling materials, such as green waste, still remain free.

A spokesperson for the county council said: “In 2014-15, the seven constituent districts and boroughs comprising the county reported in excess of 4,300 instances of fly-tipping in the county.

“This represents an increase in the number of reported fly-tips against the 2013-14 total and continues the increasing trend seen for the last seven years.

“Current data supplied by the districts and boroughs is showing no noticeable increase in flytipping since the introduction of charges for non-household wastes at our HWRSs.

“And we continue to monitor these numbers on a monthly basis.”

