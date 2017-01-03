Former care home demolition plans to be debated by council

Demolition of a former care home and construction of 32 apartments will be discussed by councillors on Monday.

Adur District Council’s planning committee will determine an application by Roffey Homes for the Bell Memorial Home, in Lancing.

The three-storey property, in South Street, would be demolished and replaced with a four-storey block if plans are approved.

A report to the committee recommends approval of the scheme –subject to a legal agreement and independent assessment of the developer’s viability report.

Roffey has argued including an element of affordable housing is not viable.

The developer has instead pledged £100,000 for infrastructure improvements.

The committee report states this would reduce Roffey’s ‘relatively low’ expected return of 20 per cent to 15 per cent, meaning funding affordable housing would be unreasonable.

A total of three letters of objection from six properties in South Street were received, with concerns including the extra storey creating an ‘unneighbourly’ and ‘overbearing’ development.

The objections were countered by 25 letters of support, with some claiming the plans would act as a ‘catalyst for regeneration’ of the village.