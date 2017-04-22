Foundation benefits Worthing charities

Worthing residents have been thanked for their work helping Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation achieve its £7m donation milestone.

More than 20 charities and good causes have received more than £5,000 through the Society’s Worthing branch since the Charitable Foundation’s first donation in 1999. Worthing Churches Homeless Projects, Worthing Mencap Society and GuildCare were among those to have benefitted from a donation. The foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Richard Davies, manager of the Worthing branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re delighted to be able to celebrate the Charitable Foundation reaching its £7million donation milestone. We would not be able to do this without the support of our members who fund the Charitable Foundation and we thank them for nominating such worthwhile causes. As a mutual organisation, we’re committed to making a positive and lasting impact on the communities we serve. It’s remarkable what a big difference the Charitable Foundation has made, not only here in Worthing but in communities all around the UK.”

