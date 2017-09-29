Four legged furry friends at centre in need of tasty treats

A charity is appealing for donations of tinned treats to keep furry residents happy.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is appealing to dog lovers for donations of food for four legged friends to enjoy while they await their forever homes. The Brighton Road rehoming centre is particularly in need of donated doggy delicacies , such as tinned fish and meat – particularly hot dogs, tuna, Spam and corned beef .These donations will be used for the training and development of the charity’s dogs.

Tracey Rae, manager of Dogs Trust Shoreham Rehoming Centre, said: “We’re calling out to local dog lovers to please donate tinned meats and fish if they are able. Whether we’re teaching basic recall or ensuring dogs are mentally stimulated through hiding treats for them to discover, tinned food is vitally important for day to day training our doggy pals. Lodgers such as Otty are huge fans of tinned fish – especially when the dogs are initially finding their feet with new people and environments, and need support. All donations are greatly appreciated by the recipients – we’ll definitely have plenty of wagging tails at the centre!”

To donate treats to Dogs Trust Shoreham, drop donations off at the charity. The rehoming centre is open Thursday to Monday from 12-4pm, Wednesday 12-7.30pm, and is closed on Tuesdays.

Shy, sweet soul Otty is looking for a quiet adult only home without visiting children. The three year old German Wirehaired Pointer dreams of a loving home with his own enclosed garden.To find out more about adopting Otty, call the team on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk.

