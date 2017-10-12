Free festival in Shoreham to celebrate diversity

A free multicultural festival will be held in Shoreham on Saturday.

The International Neighbours event takes place at the Shoreham Centre from 11am to 4pm this Saturday (October, 14).

Penny Joseph, chairman of the International Neighbours group of volunteers, said: “It’s to celebrate diversity in our community, bringing all different groups of people from different communities in the area together, to celebrate that we are different but all the same.

“There will be stalls, there will be music to enjoy.

“It’s a really good event.”

Comedian Zoe Lyons will open the event at 11am.

Acts during the day will include Kakatsitsi dancing and drumming from Ghana at 11.15am, French music from Tournesol at 11.45am, the women’s hub choir at 1.40pm and a performance from the Syrian All Stars at 3.30pm.

Traditional Sri Lankan food will be sold and there will also be a Sri Lankan fashion show.

Among the organisations hosting stalls at the festival will be the East Worthing and Shoreham Constituency Labour Party – whose newly elected Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) Communities Officer hopes to set up a local BAME forum.

For more information about the festival, call 01273 389 629.