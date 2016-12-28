Freezing fog set to cause Sussex drivers problems

A warning has been issued by the Met Office about freezing fog that could cause problems for drivers across Sussex.

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning was issued this lunchtime and is valid from 5pm today (Wednesday December 29) until noon tomorrow.

The warning says: “Freezing fog patches will become more widespread and locally dense during Wednesday evening, overnight and through Thursday morning.

“Driving conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual whilst some delays to air travel are possible.”

The Chief Forecaster’s statements says: “A few patches of fog will persist during Wednesday afternoon across East Wales, the Midlands and eastern England, then reforming or thickening up over these areas quickly during the evening and more widely across the rest of the warning area overnight and into Thursday morning.

“Whilst not all areas will have fog, where it does form the visibility could be less than 100 metres. Combined with temperatures below freezing, there is also the risk of ice forming on some untreated surfaces particularly later in the night and early on Thursday morning.

“The fog patches are expected to slowly thin during Thursday, although some patches may persist throughout the day - most likely in a zone from the West Country to Eastern England.”

Fog patches created problems for drivers this morning (Wednesday December 28) with visibility down to around 100 metres in some areas.