Friends take on 320-mile cycle to Paris for disability centre

Two Sussex men are cycling to Paris to raise money for a disability centre.

Nextdoor neighbours and friends Nick Peniston-Bird, 54, and Dean Vince, 45, who live in Worthing, will be taking on the epic ride for Ernest Kleinwort Court – a centre for people with complex physical disabilities in Burgess Hill, run by The Disabilities Trust.

This is a very worthwhile cause and very close to our hearts. Any donations will be most gratefully received. Nick Peniston-Bird

They set off on Friday (August 25), and will cover 320 miles over four days, from Worthing to Dieppe then on to Paris; returning on the same route back to Worthing.

Nick’s involvement with the centre came about when he started supplying indoor activities to them about three years ago.

He said: “Over the years of coming to the centre I have made very good friends with the people who live here and the staff, so we really wanted to do this bike ride to raise as much money as possible for everyone who uses the centre.

“This is a very worthwhile cause and very close to our hearts. Any donations will be most gratefully received.”

Karen Perrin, the centre’s manager, said: “There are always things that we want to fundraise for. At the moment we are considering a number of projects, including additions to our sensory room and garden.

“We are so delighted that Nick and Dean are taking on this huge challenge for us and wish them the very best of luck.”

To donate visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicholas-peniston-bird1.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.