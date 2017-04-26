From Sahara sands to London streets: gran runs for charity

A Worthing woman who took on two marathon challenges this month is having some well-deserved rest after raising £375 for a children’s cancer charity.

Andrea Gharsallah, a 54-year-old grandmother, attempted the Marathon Des Sables – billed as the toughest footrace on earth – earlier this month, and completed the London Marathon last weekend.

The Marathon Des Sables, which takes place every year in the Sahara desert in Morrocco, is a gruelling 156-mile ultramarathon.

Andrea, who lives in Normandy Road in Worthing, was unfortunately was unable to complete the entire race, pulling out just before the final stage.

She said: “The sand was just so soft. It felt like you were walking three steps and then going back two.

“I found the terrain and scenery quite tedious, not beautiful,” she added, describing it as ‘rocky’ and ‘barren’.

However soon after returning to England she took on the London Marathon, her 17th marathon in two years, which she completed in five hours and three minutes.

She has so far raised £375 for Children with Cancer UK, a national charity dedicated to the fight against childhood cancer.

