Fun for all the family at GreenDreams this weekend

Field Place Manor House is set to host the GreenDreams community festival.

A number of local community projects, producers and charities are working together to host this fabulous event, which will take place this Sunday. GreenDreams celebrates community and social enterprise groups involved in local food production and greenspace initiatives.

Entry is free to the community food and greenspaces festival, which will take place from 10:30am to 4pm.

There will be stalls offering heaps of local produce to try and buy, to lots of fun and exciting workshops and activities for all the family, including t-shirt printing, wooden craft works, environmental awareness activities, foraging, lantern making in conjunction with the Tide of Light Festival, and so much more.

Local acts and groups will be providing entertainment throughout the festival.

The festival will be taking place whatever the weather. Whilst the plan is for the event to take place on the green outside the barns, it will still take place inside if the weather is bad on the day.

Find out more by visiting the Green Dreams Worthing Facebook page, or by searching for @GreenDreamsFest on Twitter.