Fundraising appeal for Sophie

Foreign coins and banknotes are wanted by Sussex Coin Company to help raise money for Sophie’s Bedroom Appeal.

They are looking for donations of foreign coins, banknotes and obsolete English coins.

£20,000 is needed to make 11 year old Sophie’s house accessible for her wheelchair.

Donations can be dropped at 20 New Broadway, Tarring Road, West Worthing.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.