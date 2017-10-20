GALLERY: Herald and Gazette Community Stars 2017

People and charities that do so much in the community, without any thought of reward, were celebrated at the Herald and Gazette Community Stars awards ceremony.

All the winners received a glass trophy and every person nominated received a certificate.

Winners and sponsors on stage at the Connaught Theatre with presenter Fred Dinenage

Worthing mayor Alex Harman presented the Star of the Community trophy and spoke to presenter Fred Dinenage of the excellent work of volunteers generally.

He also praised the Herald and Gazette series for helping to highlight the good work that goes on in the area.

Mr Harman said: “The town is just built up of incredible people and held up by the volunteers that keep everything running.

“These awards go a little way to just highlight some of the great things that the people not just in Worthing but across the area are doing and as we have seen, there are some incredibly deserving winners.

“I feel privileged to just sit in the audience and be in the same room as some of these people. Congratulations to everyone and thank you for everything you are doing.

“A lot of the sponsors are within the community, they are at the heart of it, and the newspaper is the heart of the community, they are constantly putting up stories and things that are going on in the community. We get to know some of the people really well, so it is fantastic that they’re going some way to highlighting what is going on in this fantastic area of England.”