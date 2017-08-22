GALLERY: Vintage and Steam

Visitors to Weald and Downland Living Museum experienced nostalgic sights and sounds over the weekend.

Vintage and Steam celebrated a time when steam powered the country and featured some fabulous engines.

Alongside arena displays, there was a traditional fairground and, for the first time, great acts on the vintage music stage.

On Saturday, members of The Morgan Sports Car Club, Solent Group of the MG Car Club, Totally T-Type, 2 MG Club and keen vintage car enthusiasts displayed their vehicles, then on Sunday, the Jaguar Enthusiasts Club, Portsmouth region, held its annual club event at the show.

Newcomers to the show mingled alongside annual regulars and visitors said they had a very enjoyable day out. One of the most popular attractions was the gallopers, which was at the centre of the vintage fairground.

Another highlight was the vehicle parades, featuring military vehicles, commercial vehicles, steam cars and steam bikes, full-size vehicles and miniatures.

Chichester and District Society of Model Engineers and Bognor Regis Model Railway Club set up model railways and Portsmouth and District Model Power Boat Club had a model steam boats display.

Hudspith’s steam-powered gramophone and bicycle again drew crowds keen to witness how the self-built design worked.

As well as the special event features, there was an opportunity to explore the 40-acre site in the South Downs National Park.