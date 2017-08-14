GALLERY: Worthing’s Great Village Show

Have your say

Gardeners have come up trumps, despite a difficult year for growing.

The 40th annual Great Village Show, organised by Worthing Allotments and Gardens Association at Oak Grove College on Saturday, was another triumph.

Alan Brooks winner best exhibit in the novice section with his shallots. Picture: Liz Pearce LP170793

Show secretary Jack Powis said: “For gardeners, this has been another difficult year with a cold, windy spring and low rainfall but the members came up trumps again.

“The hall looked sensational, with so much glorious fruit, vegetables, flowers and cookery on display.”

Outside in the gardens, there were stalls selling all manner of things, including allotment produce, homemade cakes, plants and crafts.

Beekeepers John and Sarah Scrace were there, explaining the wonderful world of bees and selling glorious honey produced on their allotment site.

The show was well attended. Some people sat around enjoying tea and cake, bangers and burgers, as they soaked up the sunshine and warm friendly atmosphere, while others walked around the college’s award-winning gardens.

Mr Powis added: “This is such a lovely place to spend an afternoon and the weather was perfect.

“It’s been another very successful show at Oak Grove. This event has developed into such a friendly occasion, as well as a chance for members to show off the results of a year’s hard work.

“On the competitive side, there were exhibits of a very high standard and it was so pleasing to see newcomers taking part and picking up awards alongside the experienced showmen.

“The lasting memory of the afternoon was the very friendly atmosphere everywhere, with so many happy people enjoying themselves.”

Heather Broad had a good afternoon, winning most points and best exhibit in the flower section, plus overall best exhibit in show.

Bob Bingham scored most points in the vegetable section and won the RHS Banksian Medal.

Other winners included Peter Hannam, best fruit exhibit; Pearl Morgan, best vegetables exhibit; Jack Powis, best collection of vegetables; Celia Powis, Cookery Cup and Rose Bowl; Jack Powis, best collection of vegetables; Tony Payne, Master Gardener; Betty Scott, Wine Cup; Frank Di Chello, best allotment; David Newnham, most improved allotment; Tina Russell, best front garden.

In the novice section, Tony Sankey won most points and Allen Brooks won best exhibit.

In the children’s section, Finlay Austin won best exhibit for his painting of butterflies and Ruby North won the trophy for most points.