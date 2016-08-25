GCSE results: Chatsmore Catholic High School

Chatsmore Catholic High School is celebrating after achieving very good exam results above the national average.

73 per cent of students gained five or more A*-C grades and 64 per cent achieving five including English Language and Maths.

Mike Madden, head teacher, said he was ‘absolutely delighted with the results especially the significant progress students had made since joining the school in Year 7, and building on the good results of previous years’.

A statement from the school said: “Virtually all subjects have improved over the last three years and have achieved well beyond the national average, reflecting the real strength of the school across the whole curriculum and making a real difference to the life chances of our young people.

“As a whole community, we should be proud of the achievements of our students, not just the progress they have made in their GCSE exams, but also their contribution to the community and how they have grown as young people in their time with us.

“We also thank the staff, parents and governors who have worked unstintingly to care and support them throughout their years at Chatsmore Catholic High School.”

