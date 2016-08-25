GCSE results: Davison High School

‘Fantastic’ results have once again been achieved by the students of Davison High School for girls.

The school in Selborne Road, Worthing, has announced this morning 74 per cent of students achieved five or more A*-C grades at GCSE, 68 per cent achieving this level including English and Maths.

GCSE results day at Davison High School for Girls in Worthing

The school also has been awarded a Progress 8 score of 0.35, demonstrating progress made between SAT’s examinations at the end of Year 6 and GCSE’s at the end of Year 11.

37 students achieved five or more A*-A grades.

Head teacher Chris Keating said: “I would like to congratulate our students on achieving such positive results. It is wonderful to see that their hard work has paid such dividends. I wish them all the very best of luck in their future studies. My sincere thanks go to our staff, governors and the students’ families for all the help, support and encouragement they have given over many years.”

Sarah Binney, assistant head added: “I am really proud to see that the students have achieved such pleasing grades. They have been an exceptional year group to work with and their results are fully deserved.”

Faye Pazon, Chido Chivato, Zoe-Beth Hobbs and Lucy Reynard on GCSE results day at Davison High School for Girls in Worthing

