GCSE student to become youth mayor

A Worthing boy who became a councillor aged 12 has risen to new heights before he has even left school.

Joshua Davies, who was made Worthing’s youngest elected youth councillor in 2013, will soon become the town’s youth mayor.

“I have had a great opportunity to learn from the previous youth mayor’s example already,” said Joshua, who has been deputy youth mayor for almost a year.

Now 16, Our Lady of Sion School pupil Joshua was elected mayor by his peers earlier this year after giving a speech and answering questions from a panel.

Set to officially take up the chain in May, Joshua said he was hopeful that he will be able to make a difference to young people’s lives.

“The youth council has been around for a very long time,” he said.

“If there is an issue that young people feel affects them and needs to be brought to the attention of the council that can be done.

“We’re here to look out for the interests of the young people of Worthing.”

Asked what he thinks the role of the youth mayor was, Joshua said it serves as a ‘figurehead of the youth council that is approachable’.

One of the projects he wants to see launched during his term is a discount travel scheme for young people.

“It will hopefully help young people get cheaper tickets on the trains and other forms of transport and also in shops,” he said.

Joshua also wants to strengthen the youth council’s ties with the Scouts and other youth groups.

While Joshua is very excited for his new role in local politics, his focus at the moment is on his upcoming GCSEs. He hopes to continue on at Our Lady of Sion School for sixth form.

Asked if he fancies being Prime Minister one day, Joshua said although politics interests him he would prefer to stay out of Parliament.