Glorious Goodwood - Friday tips

After a slow start to the week, our five-strong tipping panel found their form on Ladies' Day. All had winners - and three of our famous five had three winners each.

Dave Stevens of Coral - the bookmakers who are putting up the £100 charity donation for the contest this year - is still in the lead with five winners going into Friday's racing.

ITV's Ed Chamberlin is second with four, while Alex Eade, the racecourse general manager who'd had blanks on Tuesday and Wednesday, zoomed into contention with a Thursday treble.

Goodwood sport MD Adam Waterworth and Chi Obs sports editor Steve Bone are lagging behind on two, but with 14 races to go anything could happen.

Here are the tipsters' Friday selections:

Dave Stevens: 150 Scarlet Dragon 225 Zainhom 300 Master The World 335 Profitable 410 Gift In Time 440 Sainted 515 Me Too Nagasaki

Ed Chamberlin: 150 Lord Yeats 225 Make Time 300 GK Chesterton 335 Battarsh 410 Red Roman 440 Perfect Angel 515 Londinium

Adam Waterworth: 150 Frontiersman 225 Forest Ranger 300 Zhui Feng 335 Profitable 410 Rufus King 440 Al Jazi 515 Opinionate

Alex Eade: 150 Lord Yeats 225 Make Time 300 GK Chesterton 335 Battaash 410 Quayside 440 Al Jazi 515 Londinium

Steve Bone: 150 Poet's Word 225 Beat The Bank 300 Gossiping 335 Battaash 410 Red Roman 440 Eternally 515 Swiftsure