Goring couple married for 65 years

A small celebration with family marked the 65th wedding anniversary of Robert and Julie Screen.

The couple have lived in Goring for more than 55 years, having married at St Andrew’s Church in Tarring on July 12, 1952.

Claire Hall, Robert’s cousin, said: “As he is 96 and she is a mere 88, this is quite an achievement and they have been part of the community here for a long time.”

She and her daughter took cake over to their home in Goring Way yesterday for a little celebration. She hopes to arrange a bigger gathering with more members of the family in a few weeks time.