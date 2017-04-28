Goring post office gets modern makeover

The post office in Goring is getting a makover to turn it into a modern hub for our town.

The current post office in 292 Goring Road, Worthing, will close on June 5 at 5.30pm for a complete refit, installing three modern counters, and will reopen on June 15 at 1pm.

Current opening hours will be extended by seven-and-a-half hours. It will be open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 6pm and on Saturday from 9am to 12.30pm.

Car tax renewal and more on-demand travel money will be added to the services available.

While it is closed, alternative branches include West Worthing Post Office at 112 George V Avenue, Worthing, and Ferring Post Office at 74-82 Ferring Street, Ferring.

Sue Whittall, Post Office area manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

