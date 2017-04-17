Goring’s Greatest Loser named

Goring’s greatest loser has changed her life by losing more than six stone in weight.

Lisa Graham has won the admiration of Goring Slimming World and claimed the group’s annual title, Greatest Loser.

Consultant Sinead Baker said: “It is a great honour to be able to recognise the achievements of my members and especially our Greatest Loser with everything that she has done.”

Lisa joined the group at Goring Primary School in June 2016 and feels fabulous after losing 6st 3lb and dropping from a size 24 to size 16.

She said: “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being a loser when it feels this good. I feel like a new woman since losing weight – in fact, I look so different that people who I haven’t seen for a while often can’t believe I’m the same person.

“For me, though, it’s the change on the inside that’s been the greatest. I’m happier, healthier and have much more energy now.

“Before I lost the weight, I hated having my photo taken and whenever I saw pictures of myself I knew that my smile wasn’t real. My weight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes that I like to fit to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath.”

Lisa’s weight was also putting a huge strain on her health, as she suffered with high blood pressure and arthritis, and easily became breathless.

She heard about the Goring group from her sister and decided to join.

“Walking through those doors was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, I was embarrassed about my size and scared that I might be the biggest person there,” said Lisa.

“I needn’t have worried though, everyone there was so friendly, especially my consultant Sinead, and I was so relieved when I found out that my weight was confidential between me and her. I’d had visions of having to tell everyone how much I weighed.

“Since then I’ve made so many friends at the group and I honestly don’t think I could have done it without their support each week. They helped me with recipes and tips and if I was ever struggling they were always there to remind me why I’d wanted to lose weight in the first place and how far I’d come since first stepping through the doors.”

Lisa will now go forward to the national competition, which has a £3,000 cash prize.

