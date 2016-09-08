Goring society’s autumn show is ‘full of colour’

Goring Gardening Society welcomed visitors to its Autumn Show on Saturday.

Held at St Mary’s Hall in Goring on September 3, the show started at 2.30pm.

Show secretary Valerie Hayden admires a trug of veg exhibited by David Southerden

It featured the usual classes, and tea and homemade cakes were available, plus a raffle and the popular lotto game.

Carol Sullivan, Goring Gardening Society’s chairman, said: “Goring Gardening Society’s Autumn Show was full of colour on Saturday.

“Plenty of visitors through the door enjoyed tea and homemade cakes and admired a variety of blooms, vegetables, fruit and hobbies.

“The cups were presented by myself.

Lee Twite and her First prize winning Japanese Amemonies

“Ron Sullivan won The Banksian medal and The Dahlia Cup.

“Awards for flower arranging went to Sue Dawes and Ann Niven.

“The Baker Cup was awarded to June Sullivan.

“The Naunton Cup for fruit was won by Chris Dormer.

DM16139757a.jpg Goring Gardening Society Autumn Show. Chairman Carol Sullivan and her first prize winning Fuchsia heads

“David Southerden and Stephen Sunderland won cups for their excellent vegetables.”

Goring Gardening Society is a sociable club with over one hundred members, most of whom share a common interest in gardening.

The society was founded in 1942 as The Goring Village Produce Association. The first president was Col. Stern of Highdown Towers.For the first few years the annual show was held on the Goring Hall Estate. The society moved to St Mary’s Hall in 1956 and became affiliated to the RHS in 1958.

Goring Gardening Society is based in Goring-by-Sea, with most of the activities taking place at St. Mary’s Church Hall.

Meetings take place monthly on a Thursday evening at 7.30.pm, except in January when the groups meets at The Barn in Goring Way at 2pm.

The society’s activities continue throughout the year, with the exception of August.

It hosts three shows throughout the year in March, July and September, as well as a number of talks mostly, but not exclusively, on some aspect of gardening.

The society also takes part in coach outings, usually to either a stately home or a well known garden, and it also has a social evening at the end of the year.

Membership is £8 annually and this gives free admission to the shows and meetings, several newsletters a year and a first opportunity to book on the outings, social events and also enter the shows, which is exclusive to members.

Contact the Chairman, Carol Sullivan on 01903 249295 or by email at carolandboris@btinternet.com.

Those interested can also join by coming along to one of the society’s meetings.

