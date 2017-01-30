Grab a theatre seat today for a donation to mayor’s charities

An £80,000 upgrade to the Connaught Studio’s seating begins today – and residents will have the chance to snap up some of the venue’s old seating (Monday, January 30).

Worthing Borough Council is inviting residents to visit the venue, in Union Place, between 12pm and 5pm and collect some of the seats in return for a donation to the mayor’s charities.

A new fixed-tiered and removable seating system will be in place by February 20. The new layout will enable the installation of a new bar at the back of the auditorium, planned for phase two of the project.

The new system has been funded through the proceeds from the theatres’ ticket levy and a Worthing Borough Council investment scheme which enables repayment over a ten-year period.

Councillor Heather Mercer, cabinet member for customer services, said: “This is a brilliant opportunity to own a piece of theatrical history while simultaneously supporting the excellent work of the mayor’s charities.

“These seats may need a little care and rejuvenation but they will make an unusual and fascinating addition to any home, garden or community space with the donations making a difference to the lives of many in the town.”