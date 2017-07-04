Grants offered to help community schemes in Adur

A community grants scheme, which has given hundreds of thousands of pounds to good causes in Adur, is looking for more projects to support.

Adur District Council has been running the scheme for more than 10 years.

During that time it has supported around 180 projects, from sports clubs and community centres to advice services and art groups, donating more than £600,000.

Councillor Dave Simmons, executive member for health and wellbeing at Adur District Council, said: “Adur is one of only a few councils that continue to support community action in this way.

“We value the benefits that local organisations bring to the people of Adur, and it is important that we continue to support their innovation and celebrate the key services and support that they provide.

“I look forward to receiving more applications for support from local organisations which focus on our revised criteria in the new grants round.”

Groups can apply for up to £5,000 if they meet the criteria for the 2017 grants, which focuses on five priority areas.

These are projects that are based in Southlands or Churchill ward, encourage healthier lifestyles, focus on young adults, support older residents or help the vulnerable – such as the lonely or homeless.

Last year, groups that benefited from the grant included Adur Arts Forum, Shoreham Riverfest, community group International Neighbours, Adur Special Needs Project, Wickers Gymnastics Club, Fishersgate Boxing Club and the As You Are counselling service.

A grant was also awarded to the Shoreham Allstars, a collective of musicians aged seven to 18.

The group, which builds self confidence and new skills through a shared passion for music, received £2,555 for a new recording studio.

Managing Director David O’Connell said: “The community grant has helped the Allstars hugely.

“The grant has opened up many more opportunities for us to record and document the Allstars’ songs and we are looking forward to sharing and promoting the music of these fantastic young musicians with the world.”

For more details about applying for the grant, visit: www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/adur-community-grants/

The closing date is Sunday, July 23rd.