Grim Reaper raises hundreds in go-kart run

The Grim Reaper is not usually associated with charity work – but he had a change of heart on Saturday when he took part in a ghoulish go-kart ride.

Bryan Swain, 30, peddled from Rose Green in Bognor Regis to the Guildbourne Centre in Worthing and back, via Rustington and Littlehampton, to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of his grandfather Malcolm Clear.

Accompanied by his friend Jim Hewlett, the pair raised more than £200.

Bryan said: “It went brilliantly; I’m so happy it is all done. My granddad would be really proud. He was looking down on me saying ‘well done Bryan, good job’.”

He ate a tub of Roses chocolates and drank energy drinks to keep himself going through the 10-hour journey. The frightening pair shocked a few bystanders, including a group of girls who ran into a nearby Asda after ‘jumping out of their skins’.