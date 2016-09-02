Guides delighted to meet popular bands

Lancing Girl Guides had a fantastic festival experience over the August bank holiday weekend.

A group of 14 girls from 4th Lancing Guides joined thousands of other Guides and senior section members from throughout the country at Foxlease, in the New Forest, for Wellies and Wristbands 2016, hosted by Girlguiding.

Alana Evison, Beth Ayling, Emma-Jane Gardner and Ella Hoyles

Leader Julie Retallick said: “Their first challenge was to set up camp. Awaiting them upon their arrival, much to their delight, was not the traditional canvas tent they usually have but brand-new lightweight festival tents, complete with solar fairy lights and decorations made by them during their Guide meetings.”

Almost as soon as the tents were up, the girls were sprinting down the hill towards the hot tubs in their swimming costumes and wellies, with towels flapping behind them.

Alisha Yates, ten, said: “This was my very first ‘welliefest’. There was so much to do but I really loved the swimming and the hot tubs the best.”

The annual festival offers live bands, relaxation sessions, creative arts and lots of exciting challenges.

Lauren Carroll, Sandy Tout and Meghann Brattle learning how to light a fire

Alana Evison, 11, said: “It was an amazing weekend and I loved every minute of it. I can’t wait to go again next year.”

The nights were filled with dancing and music and the days featured a host of adventurous activities, including swimming, zip lining, fire making, archery, abseiling and zorbing, and quieter options like hair braiding and henna design.

Over the weekend, the girls were treated to more than ten different music acts, including Polar Collective, Alien Uncovered, Kevin Simm and District 12.

Charlotte Mercer, 11, said: “The best bit of the whole weekend was getting to meet the band Road Trip.”

Casey Tatsa, Beth and Kyra Ogle getting ready for the music

Julie said the event offered something for everyone, even a child-free leader lounge.

“There aren’t many places that provide a girl-only safe space with so many different activities available,” she added.

“It really was fantastic seeing all of the girls having so much fun and their excitement was infectious.”

