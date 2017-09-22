Guild Care dog show raises funds for charity

Guild Care’s first ever Broadwater Dog Show and Market has raised £1,300 for its Ashdown Centre service.

The event, which was held on Sunday, September 10, at Broadwater Green in conjunction with Paws, Play and Stay, was a great success despite the wet and windy conditions and saw hundreds of pooches and their owners taking part in a wide range of dog show categories and an agility course.

Helen Tidball, Guild Care event organiser, said: “This would not have been possible without all of the people who attended with their furry friends, our amazing volunteers and staff, Percy Nowell, one of our Trustees and our wonderful compere for the day, The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Worthing who opened the event, Paul at Aries Dog Shop for his fashion show, Liz Monger for her fabulous face painting, and all our wonderful traders and stall holders.

“A very special thank you must also go to Jo Moxon and her Team at Paws, Play and Stay for not only arranging and staging the Dog and agility show but also donating ALL their proceeds totalling over £500 to Ashdown, it really is very much appreciated.”

All the money raised from the Broadwater Dog Show and Market will go towards equipment or days out for the children and their siblings who use the Ashdown Service. The Ashdown Centre service which supports children and young adults with disabilities and additional needs.

To find out more about the Ashdown Centre, visit www.guildcare.org/ashdown-centre.

