Haggis ‘addressed’ at society’s event

Worthing Society for the Blind members celebrated Scottish poet Robert Burns’ birthday with a Burns event last Wednesday afternoon.

Toastmaster was the society’s president and Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman and guests included Worthing mayor Sean McDonald.

Mrs Frances Pritchard, HQ manager, said: “The 22 vision-impaired members present were treated to an enjoyable afternoon celebrating the birthday of Robbie Burns.

“They experienced the traditional Scottish ceremony ‘Address to the Haggis’, along with a portion of haggis.

“Cherry Ward kindly cooked up a tasty stew, which was accompanied by a tot of whisky to honour the Scottish bard.”

Entertainment was provided by Peter Ridge, Mick Parker and bagpiper David Buchanan, who kindly gave a rendition of Auld Lang Syne.

Worthing Society for the Blind has been providing support and help to vision-impaired people of the town for more than 100 years.

Based at the headquarters in Rowlands Road, the charity provides a wide range of services that members can access from support, information, resources and social activities.

The next event is Dean Ager, a Rat Pack tribute singer, entertaining on Wednesday, 2pm to 4pm. Tickets are £6.

Visit www.wsftb.org.uk for more information.

