Happy’s Circus entertains Findon Village

Acrobatics, music, circus performers and children’s entertainers entertained Findon Village last week.
On Wednesday, September 27, the action packed Happy’s Circus Show visited Findon Village during its UK tour for one night only. With a huge traditional circus big top seating over 600, the Happy’s Circus Show brought the enchanting world of circus amazement to Nepcote Green.Performers included the Circus Seen clown entertainer.
