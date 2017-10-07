Search

Happy’s Circus entertains Findon Village

Featuring acrobatics, music, circus performers and childrens entertainers, this action-packed show visited Findon during its UK tour for one night only
Featuring acrobatics, music, circus performers and childrens entertainers, this action-packed show visited Findon during its UK tour for one night only

Acrobatics, music, circus performers and children’s entertainers entertained Findon Village last week.

On Wednesday, September 27, the action packed Happy’s Circus Show visited Findon Village during its UK tour for one night only. With a huge traditional circus big top seating over 600, the Happy’s Circus Show brought the enchanting world of circus amazement to Nepcote Green.Performers included the Circus Seen clown entertainer.