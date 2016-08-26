‘£10 challenge’ incentive scheme gets community active

A new incentive scheme has motivated people to complete an exercise course delivered through Adur and Worthing’s well-being ‘Get Active’ programme.

The ‘£10 challenge’ was trialled on a beginner’s exercise courses.

Participants paid £10 at the start of the eight week course which they received back if they attended six out of the eight classes.

The courses aim to encourage inactive members of the community to do more physical activity.

James Newton, who delivers the courses, said: “The challenge element of the course has definitely helped motivate participants to regularly attend sessions and achieve their fitness goals.

“A lot of the attendees have noted an improvement in their level of fitness and overall well being, which has had a positive impact on their daily lives.

“They seem to have really enjoyed it.”

It will now be rolled out across all of the public health funded courses, which include three step gym, buggy fit, learn to run and walking football.

To get involved with the Get Active £10 challenge, contact the Get Active coordinator on 01903221450 or email info@adur-worthingwellbeing.org.uk