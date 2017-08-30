Diabetes shock sparks positive lifestyle changes for Shoreham resident

A Shoreham boat builder, who was shocked to discover he was at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, has found a new lease of life thanks to a diabetes prevention programme.

Kevin Enticknap said he had always thought he was ‘reasonably fit and healthy’.

But when he went to the doctor with chest pains, his GP detected high sugar levels in his blood.

The 63-year-old, who also works for a building company, said: “Being told by my doctor that I was borderline diabetic was not the best day of my life, especially having very sadly lost my cousin to a diabetic related problem.”

Kevin was referred to a local diabetes prevention programme called Healthier You.

After just four sessions, Kevin he had lost nine pounds and could bend down and tie up his shoelaces for the first in years.

He said: “The information I have received from the course has made me re-think my lifestyle, including my eating habits in a totally different way and wow, what a difference it has made to me both mentally and physically.”

Kevin still regularly attends the diabetes prevention sessions, which look at the causes and remedies of Type 2 diabetes.

The sessions encourages patients to achieve a healthy weight, be physically active and eat a balanced diet.

Kevin added: “The course has been amazing, lots of information presented very clearly and lots of answers to my questions.”

Kevin is one of the 85,000 people at risk of developing diabetes in West Sussex.

Since Healthier You was launched in West Sussex last September, almost 1,000 have been referred to the free programme.

Dr Alison Barnett, chair of the South East steering group for the NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme, said: “Type 2 diabetes can have a major impact on people and their families.

“Complications can include heart disease, damage to your vision, kidney disease and foot problems.

“But you can prevent or delay the onset of diabetes by making a few simple lifestyle changes.”

She encourages people to go along when invited for an NHS health check-up – designed for adults aged 40 to 74 – and, if their blood sugar level is found to be high, indicating they are at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, to ask to be refered to the Healthier You programme.

