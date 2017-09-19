Doctors to be quizzed by health scrutiny committee

Senior doctors from across West Sussex will be questioned on making services more effective by the county’s health scrutiny committee.

Representatives of the three Clinical Commissioning Groups will update members of the West Sussex Health and Adult Social Care Select Committee (HASC) at a meeting in public to be held at Chichester’s County Hall on Friday September 29 starting at 1pm.

The three CCGs in the county, Coastal West Sussex, Crawley, and Horsham & Mid Sussex, were placed in ‘special measures’ in July as they faced significant financial challenges.

They are also being tasked to find millions of pounds of efficiency savings through the Sustainability and Transformation Plan process by central Government.

HASC members will also receive an update from South Central Ambulance Service, which took over the patient transport service contract in Sussex back in April.

Bryan Turner, chairman of HASC, said: “Making sure patients receive the best care is vital and ensuring services are being run as effectively as possible is part of that. It is really important the committee is satisfied that commissioning of services is as effective as it can be.”

HASC has 20 members, made up of 12 county councillors, seven district and borough councillors, and one non-voting local Healthwatch member.