European director visits ‘hidden gem’

Finding stability in turbulent times was the theme explored at The Lighthouse Retreat Centre in Worthing when the head of Brahma Kumaris visited on Sunday.

Sister Jayanti, the European director of the world spiritual university, spoke to guests, which included Worthing mayor Sean McDonald.

Mr McDonald was pleased to see so many people attending the centre, in Marine Parade, and said it was nice to uncover the hidden gems of Worthing.

The Brahma Kumaris teach raja yoga meditation, encouraging a positive approach to life. The university is open to all and charges no fees for its activities.

Sister Jayanti said one of the outstanding traits was the ability to apply wisdom in very practical ways.

She said the key to finding stability was found within and this was pivotal in enhancing decision making and developing resilience.

Jasmine Carter, from the centre, said: “Sister Jayanti suggested that the way forward is to achieve mastery over our own thoughts so that we don’t lose precious time and energy in endless associations, jumping from one thought to another, wondering how we repeatedly go over the same thoughts, entering so many one-way streets.

“Sister Jayanti gently encourages us to control our thoughts so that they slow down. At that point, the spaces between them will allow that all important inspiration to dawn which can guide us.”

