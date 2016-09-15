Free workshops give advice on reducing risk of diabetes

Free workshops to educate people about how to decrease their risk of developing type two diabetes are being run by Arun District Council.

The workshops, run by the Wellbeing team, are for people who have been identified as pre-diabetic.

The three hour session covers what pre-diabetes is and provides information about the causes and associated complications of type two diabetes.

The number of people who can attend each workshop is kept small to encourage participants to get involved and ask questions.

Portion sizes, food groups and learning about how type two diabetes affects the body are just some of the topics covered, and ideas are shared round the group on what can be done to reduce the risk of developing type two diabetes, including looking at healthy eating plans and exercise.

Councillor Paul Wotherspoon, Arun District Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Services, said: “These fun and innovative courses give participants all the information they need to reduce the risk of developing type two diabetes.

“A recent survey of participants on pre-diabetes courses revealed that over the period from September 2015 to March 2016, over 80 per cent of those who were followed up three months after the workshop continued to make changes recommended on the workshop.”

Participants are also offered free ongoing one to one support after the workshop has finished with a trained Arun Wellbeing advisor, for up to six

sessions at a time to suit them.

The next two workshops take place between 10am and 1pm at the Arun Civic Centre, Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, on Friday, September 16 and Monday, October 24.

Some GP surgeries also host pre-diabetes workshops run by Arun Wellbeing for their own patients.

Only people who have been told by their GP or nurse that they are pre-diabetic are eligible to take part in the workshops.

To book a place on the workshop or for more information, call 01903 737862 or email info@arunwellbeing.org.uk

