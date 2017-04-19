‘Friendly’ dentists get CQC praise

A Worthing dental surgery has been praised for its ‘friendly and professional service’ after a recent inspection.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors who visited Strand-Dental were positive, despite noting that some improvements were required.

The Liverpool Road practice provides cosmetic dentistry and orthodontics services to about about 7,500 patients.

A CQC spokesman said: “The practice appeared visibly clean, bright and clutter-free.

“Staff were polite, friendly and kind and had an excellent knowledge of their patients.

“Patients commented on the caring and professional service delivered by staff who listened to their concerns.”

However Strand-Dental was told to improve sterilisation of equipment and monitoring of staff training.

A spokesman for Strand-Dental said: “We were really happy with all the positive points made. The areas for improvement highlighted by the CQC have since been fully addressed.”