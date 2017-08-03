German GP refuses to leave her patients despite Brexit uncertainty

A German doctor has refused to leave the NHS, despite uncertainty over Brexit.

Dr Birgit Woolley, who works as a GP at Victoria Road Surgery in Worthing, said: “I have too much loyalty to disappear at a time of crisis.

“I am not going to let people suffer.”

But 63-year-old Dr Woolley, who plans to retire next year, said had she been younger she might have decided to leave the UK for a less uncertain future.

She said a doctor colleague of hers – who does not work at Victoria Road Surgery – has decided to leave the UK following the referendum.

She added: “General practice is really in a very difficult spot at the moment.

“You can hardly get anybody who wants to be a GP.

“The uncertainy makes it more difficult to recruit as well. It is in the interests of the NHS that the uncertainty gets finished as soon as possible.”

